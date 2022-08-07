Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

