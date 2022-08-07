Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 35,253 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 132.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,199,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 683,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,205,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

