Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.