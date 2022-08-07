Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

