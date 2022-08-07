Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 598,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

