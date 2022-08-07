Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

