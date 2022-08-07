Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

