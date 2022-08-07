Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $477.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

