Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $327.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average is $331.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

