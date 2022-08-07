Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 19,749 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,749 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $20,031,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Intel by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.