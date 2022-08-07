Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 4,896 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,978,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,121,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBB opened at $131.44 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

