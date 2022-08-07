WebDollar (WEBD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,218.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $21,218.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003025 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064652 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,550,426,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
