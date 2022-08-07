Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.1 %

MGM stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

