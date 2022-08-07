Wells Fargo & Company Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.93.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

