Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

GDO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

