Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-5.00 EPS.

NYSE WAB opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

