Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE)'s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.03). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 128,217 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 28.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

