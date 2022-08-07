William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of TT stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

