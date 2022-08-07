Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

WMB opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 247,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

