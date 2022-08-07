Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.