Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 3.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TTEK opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

