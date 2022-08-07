Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $215.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

