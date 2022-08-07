Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $9.66 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $328,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

