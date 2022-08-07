Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $270.74 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

