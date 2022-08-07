WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.39 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $64,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $72,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 49.6% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 260,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 371.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 374,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

