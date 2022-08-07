WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

