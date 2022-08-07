WOO Network Market Cap Hits $281.96 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $281.96 million and $69.42 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,970,234,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,665,791 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

