Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $83.35 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $83.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23,196.86 or 0.99978373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028797 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,810 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

