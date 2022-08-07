Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,177.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $126.07 or 0.00543359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $242,179.73 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00621630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

