WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Earnings Results

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

WW International Stock Down 15.8 %

WW opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. WW International has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

