Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

