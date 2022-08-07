XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.82

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.82 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.39). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 74,153 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.93) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.76. The stock has a market cap of £83.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,587.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

