Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 781,948 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

