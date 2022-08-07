YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $70.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

