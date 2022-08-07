YFDAI.FINANCE Price Hits $34.40 on Top Exchanges (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.40 or 0.00149174 BTC on popular exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $137,120.25 and $125,881.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
