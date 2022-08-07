YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $96,151.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

