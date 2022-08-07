Zap Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Zap has a total market cap of $887,458.81 and approximately $4,143.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

