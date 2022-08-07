Zero Trading 61.4% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Zero has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $150,081.66 and $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,734,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

