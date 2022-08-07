Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Head to Head Survey

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zovio and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $263.03 million 0.05 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.33 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.16 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

53.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zovio and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,119.51%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -17.80% -117.64% -19.15% Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Volatility and Risk

Zovio has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

