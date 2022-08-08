10,000 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

