11,795 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

