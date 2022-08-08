13,247 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $6,629,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,883,000 after acquiring an additional 262,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

