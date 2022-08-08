18,683 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4,034.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.5% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.77 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

