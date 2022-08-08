21,997,193 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,997,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,873,000. SoFi Technologies comprises 37.1% of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.65% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.05. 1,135,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,592,188. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

