25,000 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.19. 12,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,582. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.