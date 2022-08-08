27,694 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

