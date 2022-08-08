2,835,749 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,835,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,467,000. IAA comprises approximately 1.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAA traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile



IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

