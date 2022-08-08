4,616 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.02. 11,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,244. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

