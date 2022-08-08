48,981 Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 143,864 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 169,411 shares of company stock valued at $66,861. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

