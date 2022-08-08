60,190 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in JOYY by 82.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 240.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

YY opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

